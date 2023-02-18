Suspect arrested in connection with Thursday’s fatal shooting in St. Paul, victim identified

Police say they arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with Thursday’s fatal shooting of a man in St. Paul.

Police say that Abdullah Arif, 48, of Stillwater, sustained gunshot wounds to his torso in the 500 block of Stryker Avenue South.

Police say they made the arrest Friday. The suspect has not yet been formally charged.

Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting around 3:30 p.m. The victim was then taken to Region’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department.