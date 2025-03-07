Suspect arrested in connection with Bloomington death investigation

Bloomington police say they have arrested a man after he reportedly hit a man with his car, killing him.

According to the police department, officers were called to the 8300 block of 11th Avenue for a report of someone injured in the roadway on Thursday.

Officers arrived around 8:44 p.m. and found a 21-year-old from Apple Valley who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, leaving him with critical injuries. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A witness who was near the incident told officers the man had been outside speaking to an occupant of a vehicle. When the witness began to hear yelling they went outside and found the man lying in the road with the vehicle gone.

Bloomington police said they determined the victim had gone to the area to meet with the suspect, possibly for some sort of sale. The suspect then reportedly struck the victim with his car and drove off.

According to police, early Friday morning, 21-year-old suspect Lamont Eugene Williams of Apple Valley was arrested in connection to the investigation.

“You can’t run people over with your car killing them and expect to get away in our city,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a statement. “I really mourn for our young people today as this is another unfortunate incident involving those who are all our future.”

Williams is being held pending charges by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.