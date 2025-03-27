Suspect arrested in connection to Brooklyn Park strip mall shooting

A suspect connected to a shooting that injured two people in Brooklyn Park has been arrested.

According to Brooklyn Park police, 36-year-old Lamondre Curtis Hollman was arrested on Thursday and is currently being held in the Hennepin County Jail on charges of second-degree assault.

Hollman was reportedly one of the gunmen behind a March 5 shooting at the 8500 block of Edinburgh Centre Drive North.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers were called to the area, where they found two men with minor gunshot wounds.

Police said both men – who are said to have received minor injuries – declined medical assistance at the scene, and they eventually drove themselves to the hospital.

A witness in the area said two groups had been in the middle of a dispute when they saw a man pull out a handgun and open fire.

However, according to court documents, surveillance video showed a second suspect also fired a weapon during the altercation on March 5.

Brooklyn Park police did not state if this second suspect was in custody.