Suspect arrested for attempted murder after reportedly shooting at people in Moorhead

The Moorhead Police Department said an arrest has been made in connection to shots being fired inside a residence on Saturday.

During the initial incident, Moorhead Police said a shooting was reported on the 2600 block of 39th Street South.

It was determined that no one had been injured, and police were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Francis Ochiti of Fargo, North Dakota.

Ochiti was later arrested Tuesday without incident. Fargo police recovered the gun they believe he used.

Ochiti was taken to the Cass County Jail in North Dakota, where he remains in custody.

The Moorhead Police Department said they had forwarded a long-form complaint to the Clay County Attorney’s Office for felony attempted murder charges.