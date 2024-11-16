Suspect apprehended in Pine County fatal shooting

The suspect believed to have been responsible for killing another person in Pine County was arrested Friday.

According to a press release from the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, a report of a shooting taking place in the 57000 block of Barn Springs Road was received.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that they had seen the shooting taking place and ran to safety.

When they arrived, deputies said they found one man who had died. After speaking with witnesses, deputies identified the suspected shooter as a 31-year-old man.

With assistance from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was located and taken into custody on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said they will release more information about what happened once charges have been filed against the suspect, the identity of the deceased man will be announced once the family is notified, and an autopsy is conducted.