Suspect accused of stabbing a man in his back arrested in St. Cloud

A 25-year-old man accused of stabbing another person during an altercation Thursday night has been arrested in St. Cloud.

Marquis Jacob Fisher was taken into custody at 11:05 a.m. by St. Cloud Authorities Friday and is being held in the Stearns County Jail on charges relating to a stabbing that occurred Thursday.

Police say at 9:19 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a home at the 600 block of 12th Avenue North for a fight between a 36-year-old man and another man, later identified as Fisher.

When they arrived, officers said they found the 36-year-old with a stab wound to his back.

Police said life-saving measures were taken at the scene to treat the man, who is currently in serious condition at the hospital.

According to police, Fisher and the man knew each other and had been together at the house for some time before the stabbing.

At some point, an altercation began between the two, according to police, resulting in the stabbing and Fisher running from the house before police arrived.

The reason for the altercation is still under investigation.