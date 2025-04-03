Suprise! It’s a sloth! Como Park Zoo unexpectedly welcomes a new Hoffman’s two-toed sloth

According to the Como Park Zoo, something incredible and unexpected happened Wednesday inside their sloth exhibit.

Sago, a six-year-old Hoffman’s two-toed sloth, gave birth while on exhibit to the surprise of guests and staff alike.

“We couldn’t have planned a more exciting experience for our guests yesterday,” Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar said. “It’s not every day you get to see a sloth being born right in front of you. It was a truly special moment, and Sago is already proving to be a fantastic first-time mom.”

Courtesy: Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

The two-toed sloths have a lengthy gestation period of about 11.5 months. Immediately after birth, the baby clung to its mother’s fur and made its way to her chest, where Sago began the important process of cleaning her newborn.

Courtesy: Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

The baby will stay attached to her for around 6 months and be raised by its mother for about a year.

At this time, zookeepers are unable to learn if the baby is a boy or a girl and likely won’t for some time.

“Right now, we’re just enjoying watching the baby bond with Sago,” Erzar said. “It will be a while before we know if we have a little boy or girl, but for now, we’re focused on making sure both mom and baby are thriving.”

Sago, her baby and her mate, Ziggy, can be found in an exhibit within Como’s saki monkeys in the Primate Building.