Sunday fire sends firefighter to hospital, leaves 6 displaced

Six people are without a home following a late afternoon fire on Sunday in the Jordan neighborhood of Minneapolis.

According to the fire department, crews were called to a home on the 2500 block of James Avenue North shortly before 6 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the first floor and began searching the building.

Although all six people were able to get out safely, two cats were reported missing. Searches were done inside, but crews were unable to find the cats.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters determined the building to be uninhabitable. The Fire Department says one of the firefighters at the scene was evaluated for possible over-exertion and then taken to an area hospital to be further evaluated.

The fire is still being investigated.