Sun Country flight headed to Mexico from MSP diverted due to “security threat”

The FBI is investigating a Sun Country Airlines flight that originated from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was diverted due to a security scare on board.

The flight was headed to Mexico but was diverted to El Paso, Texas.

Video taken at the scene shows the flight landing just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Crews can be seen unloading luggage.

According to Sun Country, the decision to divert was made out of an abundance of caution due to a security threat.

However, there’s been no word on what that threat was.

Sun Country says the flight landed safely, and passengers were deplaned without incident. The airline says they’re working to get the 156 passengers to their original destination in Mexico.