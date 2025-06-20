Strong storm topples more than 2 dozen trees at Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre

In the Sauk Centre area, the air conditioning is back on and a massive cleanup is underway Friday after overnight storms.

The Eagle’s Healing Nest, a residential center for veterans, servicemembers and their families, got hit hard. Power was finally restored Friday afternoon.

Shawn Kor, executive director of Eagle’s Healing Nest, tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they lost 25 large trees, many of which were snapped in half.

There’s no major damage to buildings, but some windows were broken from hail damage. No injuries were reported.

Kor says straight-line winds likely toppled the trees.

Eagle’s Healing Nest put out a call for help, and many volunteers showed up on Friday to clean up. They’re expected to be working all weekend.

The nonprofit is fundraising to pay for it all.