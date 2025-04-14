Street sweeping begins Monday in St. Paul

St. Paul Public Works begins its annual spring street sweeping on Monday.

530 miles of residential streets and over 2,200 alleys will be swept. Operations are expected to take six weeks.

The next street sweeping will take place in the fall.

The city asked residents to heed any “no parking” signs and to refrain from sweeping leaves and trash into the street. Residents are also asked to refrain from putting garbage and recycling bins in the street.

