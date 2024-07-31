Stolen vehicle chase ends with standoff in north Minneapolis after suspect runs into nearby home

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said an attempt at stopping a suspected stolen car led to a standoff with law enforcement on Tuesday.

Authorities said the incident began when deputies tried to stop the vehicle in north Minneapolis but were unsuccessful.

The Sheriff’s Office said they decided not to pursue the case due to the driver’s dangerous driving, and instead, a helicopter tracked the car.

The driver was later identified as 34-year-old Charles Henry Foss.

For 20 minutes, the Sheriff’s Office said Foss drove recklessly throughout North Minneapolis. Deputies tried to use tire deflation devices to try and slow the vehicle down, but they were unsuccessful.

Foss eventually drove down an alley, where authorities tried to box the vehicle in. The sheriff’s office said he then began ramming the car into law enforcement vehicles but they were able to keep him in place.

Foss then got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby house, which had people inside. Three adults left the house and said a man had entered their house, grabbed a knife and threatened them.

The standoff lasted for over three hours before Foss came outside and was arrested. He was brought to Hennepin County Healthcare, where he is being evaluated.

He is facing charges of felony second-degree assault, fleeing an officer, and receiving/concealing stolen property.