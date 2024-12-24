Stillwater Police unveil new badges

As the Stillwater Police Department heads into the new year, they will be doing so with a new badge on their uniform.

The new badges are part of a year-long process where the department spends significant time designing and finding the right look for the new badges.

The new shield for officers to wear features a historic lift bridge in Stillwater and is color-coordinated to match the rank of those in the department.

Community Service Officers will be all silver; Officers will be dark grey and silver; sergeants will be dark grey and gold; Captains will be silver and gold and all gold will be reserved for the Chief of Police.

“A Police Officer’s badge represents honor, valor, pride, and professionalism, among so many other things, the department said in a statement. “Our Officers will wear them and remember that while protecting and serving our amazing community.”

The old badge will still be featured in the uniform however.

The department said the original 1854 badge design will be used as an officer’s hat badge.

The department said they wanted to honor their history and felt this was a great way to stay connected and respect past officers.