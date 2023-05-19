Stillwater lift and loop trail to reopen on Friday

The Stillwater Bridge lift and loop trail is expected to reopen on Friday for trail users, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

MnDOT said the reopening of the trail comes as the St. Croix River recedes and the city removes the sandbags along the river.

The Stillwater Lift Bridge resumed operation on Monday as bride tenders began lifting the bridge every 30 minutes between 8 a.m. and midnight.

MnDOT will respond to special openings after midnight every day on a two-hour notice basis. Boaters must call MnDOT at 651-234-7110 a minimum of two hours in advance to schedule a bridge lift outside the regularly scheduled lifts.