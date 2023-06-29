Stillwater home damaged from second fire in the last two days, no injuries reported

Fire crews in Stillwater responded to a fire on Thursday morning in the same location that fire crews responded to late on Tuesday night, according to an initial report.

At 6:45 a.m., crews responded to a house fire on Square Lake Trail in which the fire was enveloping the roof of the home.

The Stillwater fire chief said the fire originated in a different part of the home than Tuesday’s fire, which was contained to the garage of the home.

RELATED: Washington County home damaged in overnight fire, no injuries reported

No one was injured in Thursday or Tuesday’s fires. The fire chief added that the occupants of the home were able to make it out safely with their dog.

The Stillwater Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fires.