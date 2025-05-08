Stillwater approves plans for new HealthPartners Lakeview Hospital

A new hospital has been approved for Stillwater, with its groundbreaking set for July.

On Tuesday, the final designs and plans for a new HealthPartners Lakeview Hospital were approved by the Stillwater City Council.

The hospital is planned to be a six-story campus that spans 400,000 square feet, will have 97 patient beds and be about two times the size of the current campus.

The new campus will feature a family birth center, specialty centers for heart and cancer care, a TRIA Orthopedics Clinic, urgent care services and enhanced critical care and emergency capabilities, according to HealthPartners.

“This investment in our community is about two very important things, meeting the needs of the St. Croix Valley and surrounding areas and providing more care options close to home,” Brandi Lunneborg, president of Lakeview Hospital, said. “We’ve been providing excellent care in a welcoming environment for 140 years. We look forward to carrying on that tradition as we grow with the community we serve.”

Lakeview Hospital says the new campus will allow for future expansion of existing services and new specialty care options.