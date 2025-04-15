Stevie Nicks announces St. Paul performance during upcoming tour

Stand back — one of the most famous women in rock and roll history will be making her way to St. Paul this summer.

Stevie Nicks will perform at the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, Aug. 19. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the show, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 18; however, there are presale options available starting Thursday. CLICK HERE to buy them.

Nicks, known for not only her solo work but also as a member of Fleetwood Mac, is a Grammy Award-winning solo artist and is the first woman to have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Among some of her most famous songs are “Edge of Seventeen” and “I Can’t Wait,” as well as duets “Leather and Lace” and “Stop Dragging My Heart Around.”