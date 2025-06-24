Stepchld in northeast Minneapolis to close in August

Another high-profile restaurant in northeast Minneapolis is set to close.

Stepchld will end its run at 24 University Ave. NE on Aug. 24 after four years of earning accolades as one of the best restaurants in Minnesota. The restaurant was also recently featured on Guy Fieri’s long-running Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Owner and chef Kamal Mohamed cited “a number of evolving factors” in the restaurant industry for closing the 38-seat establishment. He also encouraged anyone who enjoyed Stepchld to return for one last meal and use any outstanding gift cards.

“This is not goodbye just yet—we’ve got a few more weeks of delicious food, shared stories, and the unforgettable service you’ve come to expect,” Mohamed said in an Instagram post. “If you’ve loved Stepchld, come back for one more bite and help us celebrate the community we’ve built together. If you’ve never made it in, now is the perfect time to experience what Stepchld is all about.”

The announcement comes a week after chef Ann Kim announced Young Joni, the Minneapolis pizzeria that won her a James Beard Award, will close its doors on Sept. 14.

Mohamed has two other ventures on the same city block in northeast Minneapolis: Wildchld, a cocktail lounge next door to Stepchld, and Parcelle, an organic cafe on the corner of Hennepin and University avenues.

The chef also runs a chain of Nashville-style hot chicken restaurants, Nashville Coop, with three brick-and-mortar locations around the metro and a food truck.