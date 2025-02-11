Step inside, walk this way to see Def Leppard at Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair announced on Tuesday that the well-known classic rock band Def Leppard will perform at the Grandstand on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Reserved seats range in price from $77-$292. The Party Deck tickets range in price from $154-$169.25. Click here to buy them.

Def Leppard joins Old Dominion, and Melissa Etheridge and The Indigo Girls as the three shows announced at the Grandstand for the 2025 state fair concert lineup so far.

The 2025 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 21 to Sept. 1.

Admission to the Minnesota State Fair is increasing for the 2025 fair by $2 in all categories. Concertgoers need a ticket to get into the fair to attend shows. Tickets are sold in advance of the fair for a discounted price of $17.