Stella’s Fish Café to close on Saturday, Nov. 26 permanently

Stella’s Fish Café will close permanently on Saturday, Nov. 26, according to an announcement on the establishment’s Facebook page.

The restaurant first opened in 2005 and hosted live music, a rooftop patio and a nightclub. Management thanked staff and the public for supporting “a dream that surpassed all expectations.”

The entire post can be viewed below:

“We regret to inform the public that we will be closing our doors as of Saturday Nov 26th. We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years. You’ve truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love. We have enjoyed being part of the Minneapolis lifestyle and appreciate being labeled the gold standard of rooftop patios.

“Stella’s opened in 2005 and quickly became an Uptown hotspot for dining, patio fun, live music, and even a nightclub making the list of entertainment – There was always something for everyone at Stella’s!

“The biggest thank you goes to our fantastic staff, for we would have never had the wonderful years we had without them. During our process of closure we will continue to work diligently to serve our patrons, as well as assist our employees as they move forward.“