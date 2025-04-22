Stearns County Sheriff’s Office welcomes Porter, its newest K9 team member

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is warmly welcoming its newest member.

Porter, a 9-month-old bloodhound, is the latest addition to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office who has recently completed training and certification.

According to the sheriff’s office, Porter was born on July 4 and was acquired from the Georgia K9 Center in Canton.

The sheriff’s office says they plan to use Porter to take over the tracking and trailing duties of Freddie, another K9 with the sheriff’s office.