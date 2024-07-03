Stearns County Sheriff’s Office assists in human trafficking enforcement detail

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is sharing details about a proactive enforcement detail in the St. Cloud area meant to help stop human trafficking.

The Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force, with the assistance of the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, and Sartell Police Department conducts the details.

The sheriff’s office said it resulted in eight arrests from June 25-27, with more expected. Seven people were arrested for gross misdemeanor crimes related to attempting to purchase sex, and one was arrested for felony-level electronic solicitation of a child.

All eight people were charged by the Stearns County Attorney’s Office and have appeared in court.

Authorities add there are active and ongoing investigations for soliciting children resulting from the detail.

Three adult victims were recovered and referred to services.