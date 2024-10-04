Stearns County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing woman with active warrant

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman who has an active warrant.

Sherrice Shantanya Williams, 46, was last seen on July 29. It was reported to the sheriff’s office that Williams had walked away from the city of St. Augusta on her own.

Since then, law enforcement has attempted to locate her but has been unsuccessful. It is believed she is currently in the Twin Cities area.

Williams has an active warrant out for her arrest for a first-degree damage of property charge.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240 or submit an anonymously online HERE.