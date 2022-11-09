Stearns County sheriff, Minnesota BCA renew call for info in 20-year-old missing person case

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are renewing their call for help in solving a missing person case on the 20-year anniversary of the night he went missing.

Joshua Guimond was last seen on the night of Nov. 9, 2002, at St. John’s University in Collegeville.

The BCA says he was last seen at a party on the north end of the St. John’s campus. While his car was found on campus, he hasn’t been seen since he left to walk home.

Guimond is described as a 5-foot-11 man who weighs 160 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray St. John’s sweatshirt. In addition, the BCA says he has a 4-inch vertical scar on his shoulder.

Just last month, authorities released photos of more than two dozen men found on Guimond’s computer. They are asking for the public’s help to identify the men.

“There are people in these photos who have nothing to do with this investigation but what we don’t know is, are there any people that have something to do with this investigation,” Lt. Zach Sorenson said at the time. “We’ve received more tips in the last three days than we have in the last three years.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 320-251-4240 or email sheriff@co.stearns.mn.us.