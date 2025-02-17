Stearns County man arrested after firing at officers, hitting 1 with birdshot, during 10-hour standoff

A Paynesville Township man has been arrested after reportedly shooting at officers, striking one with a birdshot, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a domestic incident at 25327 County Road 34 just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. There, they spoke with the victim and determined there was probable cause to arrest Nicholas Kaufenberg, 58.

Deputies called Kaufenberg, who refused to come outside and made threats toward deputies who tried to come inside, saying he had firearms and was willing to use them, authorities said.

After several hours, deputies called SWAT, who when continued trying to negotiate. Around 7:35 p.m., they breached a window, and Kaufenberg fired several rounds at officers.

A suspected birdshot fired from a shotgun hit a deputy in his safety glasses, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The other officers were protected by armored vehicles.

Kaufenberg was arrested without further incident and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

During a search warrant execution of Kaufenberg’s home, officers found multiple firearms and spent shell casings. He is in jail on probable cause second-degree assault and domestic assault. Formal charges are pending.