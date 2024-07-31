Stearns County Fair closes Wednesday, opening day due to expected storms

The Stearns County Fair is closed for the remainder of Wednesday, the fair’s opening day, due to expected storms.

The Sauk Centre Police posted on social media at 2 p.m. that the fairgrounds were being evacuated.

The fair posted that its Ranch Rodeo is canceled for tonight due to severe incoming weather and commented on the post that it is closed for today.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologists have issued a Forecast First Alert due to potential severe storms Wednesday evening that could include damaging winds, hail, and a risk for tornadoes.

The Steans County Fair fairgrounds are in Sauk Centre. Today is the first day of the fair, and it runs through Aug. 4.