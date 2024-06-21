Stearns County deputy downs powerlines in crash while responding to call

Authorities are sharing details on why power was lost to some in Stearns County earlier this week.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says on June 16, Deputy Allan Sana was driving a marked squad while responding to an emergency call – a 911 hang-up call and a possible domestic incident – with lights and sirens on. Reportedly, Deputy Sana was turning left to travel east on County Road 44 from Highway 55 in Kimball when he lost control of the squad and struck a power pole head-on.

This caused the pole to be snapped off, downing lines and cutting off power to some parts of the area.

Sana was treated at the scene and released. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.