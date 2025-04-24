Stearns County Commissioner retires after wife had called for board to resign him amid health issues

Stearns County Commissioner Leigh Lenzmeier has retired from his position, effective immediately, according to a letter sent to the board on Wednesday.

Last week, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported that his wife, Alice Lenzmeier, was granted emergency guardianship over her husband earlier in April.

She told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that her husband has memory issues and mental decline. She had asked the board to resign him, but says they never responded to her request.

Reporter Joe Mazan tried to talk to Leigh, who lives at a senior living facility in Buffalo in the memory care unit, but management told him no, saying Leigh is a vulnerable adult.

Leigh’s letter of retirement says that he is proud of his 34 years of service as a commissioner, calling it, and all the people he served and worked with, a highlight of his life and “hopefully” legacy.

He went on to say the decision was not easy, but that he realized it was the right thing to do.

You can read the full letter below.