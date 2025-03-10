State suspends prosecution of woman accused of aiding an offender during Minneapolis shooting

Court documents show one of the four defendants accused of having a role in a fatal south Minneapolis shooting early last year is having her case suspended.

A Hennepin County court filing shows the state has agreed to suspend its case against Elizabeth Dominguez, 29, for the next three years, as long as she remains law abiding, continues to cooperate with police as needed in their investigation and the prosecution of other cases. Once all of this is completed, her case can be dismissed in its entirety.

Dominguez is charged with one count of aiding an offender. She, as well as Antonio Deshawn Timberlake, Victor Mortar Collins and Albert Jerome Lucas, were all charged following the death of 34-year-old Pierre Romel Miller in a shooting that left three others hurt.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last month, Timberlake was given a 44.5-year prison sentence for one count of second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Collins has a review hearing in mid-May, while Lucas has a warrant out for his arrest.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video showed three shooters arrive at the scene in a grey Kia. Just before the shooting, the vehicle cased the block and then backed into the northern end of the alley near where the shooting took place.

The video then showed the three shooters get out of the Kia, walk south, pull out guns and start shooting.

Officers found at least 20 discarded cartridge cases at the scene, and MPD’s crime lab found that they were shot from three different guns.

Court documents identify Dominguez as the owner of the grey Kia.

The documents also state that Collins and Timberlake were both placed at the scene of the shooting — Timberlake was reportedly in possession of the Kia at the time of the murder and Collins was in possession of one of the handguns used in the murder. Their phones were shown to be traveling together at the time of the murder as well.

Later investigations showed that Lucas’ phone was also present with Collins’ and Timberlake’s phones directly before and after the murder. DNA analysis also stated that Lucas was a likely contributor of DNA found on the steering wheel of the Kia.