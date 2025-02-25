State songs considered from Prince and Bob Dylan

The Minnesota State Senate is considering a bill to establish additional state songs.

A bipartisan group of state senators introduced the bill to include “Purple Rain”, composed by Prince and the Revolution and “Girl from the North Country”, composed by Bob Dylan, to the list of state songs.

The bill clarifies that the designation of state songs does not convey any right to perform the songs or violate copyright rights.

The bill was referred to the State and Local Government Committee.

‘Hail! Minnesota’ was established as the first state song of Minnesota back in 1945.

