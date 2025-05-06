State senator announces campaign for Minnesota’s Second Congressional District

Early Tuesday morning, a Minnesota state senator announced his campaign to be the next representative for the state’s Second Congressional District.

Dr. Matt Klein (D-Mendota Heights) currently holds the seat for District 53 of the Minnesota Senate, which covers Washington County and northern Dakota County. He also works at Mayo Clinic in internal medicine, according to his campaign announcement.

“As a senator, I’ve worked across the aisle to pass common sense laws that protect Minnesotans from financial fraud and predatory lending, lower prescription drug costs by holding Big Pharma accountable, defend reproductive freedom, and make life more affordable for working families. Every day, I’m inspired by my neighbors – people who work hard, care for their families, and build stronger communities. In Congress, I’ll bring those same Minnesota values to Washington and show them what real problem-solving looks like,” said Klein in a statement on Tuesday.

The Second Congressional District seat is currently held by Angie Craig, who just last week formally announced her campaign for a U.S. Senate seat that is being vacated. As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in February, current Minnesota U.S. Senator Tina Smith has decided to not run for reelection.

Craig has held her U.S. House Seat since being elected in 2018. You can find a map of the Second Congressional District by CLICKING HERE.

