State senator among those in Paris cheering on St. Paul native Suni Lee

A Minnesota state senator is in Paris for the Olympics to cheer on Minnesota athletes.

Suni Lee is looking to medal again in women’s gymnastics after winning the gold medal for the All-Around event during the 2020 Tokyo games.

State senator Found Hawj (DFL-St. Paul) is among those in Paris cheering on Lee.

After sharing a video on social media of him doing dips on the parallel bars encouraging everyone to wish Sui and Team USA good luck, he spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS before boarding a plane on Friday.

“I put my life savings for this once in a lifetime chance to be in the same arena as Sunisa Lee, my daughter of East Side St. Paul. She makes us so proud,” said Hawj.

Hawj also played a role in bringing last month’s U.S. gymnastics trials to Minneapolis.

The women’s qualifying events in gymnastics began on Sunday. Hawj posted images and video from Paris on his social media account.