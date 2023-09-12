State Patrol: Part of Highway 55 closed in Plymouth after deadly crash

Authorities say at least one person is dead following a crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 55 in Plymouth.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 55 and Industrial Park Boulevard.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 55 are closed between Xenium Lane and Industrial Park Boulevard while state troopers investigate the crash scene, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.