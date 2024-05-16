State Patrol investigating semi, SUV crash with injuries

The State Patrol is investigating a serious crash on Highway 9 in Clay County.

A post on X from the State Patrol said officials responded to a crash between a semi and an SUV on Highway 9 and 90th Avenue North around 10 a.m.

Initial information indicates that there was one person in the semi and six people in the SUV; State Patrol officials say multiple people were brought to the hospital via ground and air transportation.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.