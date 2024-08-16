State Patrol investigating fatal overnight motorcycle crash in Minneapolis
Authorities say a crash on I-35W in Minneapolis has left one person dead early during the overnight hours early Friday morning.
An incident report says a Suzuki motorcycle was headed south on I-35W at a high speed just after 12 a.m. Friday when the driver came up to a curve in the road at Hennepin Avenue.
The driver, identified as 23-year-old Piper Louise Forsen from Minneapolis, lost control and hit a guardrail on the right side of the road.
A passenger wasn’t listed in the report.
The report states roads were dry at the time of the crash.
