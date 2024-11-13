State Patrol investigating fatal crash in Big Lake

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating what they say is a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Big Lake Township.

A 25-year-old Elk River man was driving a Ford Fusion west on Highway 10 and a 40-year-old Big Lake woman was driving a Nissan Altima across the highway around 7:40 a.m., according to the agency’s incident report. The two vehicles crashed near the highway’s intersection with 172nd Street NW.

The State Patrol posted that one person was flown to a hospital and one person was brought there via ambulance.

Troopers haven’t said if one or both of the drivers involved died.

#MSPcrash Hwy10 near Big Lake (Sherburne Co) preliminary info – 2 veh head-on crash w/serious inj. One occupant transported by helicopter to HCMC, other by ground to Mercy Hospital. Crash remains under invest. More info will be updated on our website when avail 11/13/24 7:40am — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) November 13, 2024

Roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the crash closed westbound lanes of Highway 10 between Industrial Drive NW and 172nd St. were temporarily closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. Those lanes have since reopened.

Authorities are expected to release more information on this crash around 6 a.m. Thursday. Check back for updates.