State Patrol investigating fatal crash between SUV, bicycle in Wright County

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash between a Jeep Cherokee and a bicycle in Wright County that happened around 9:21 p.m. Sunday.

According to an incident report, both were headed west on Highway 55 when they collided near Dempsey Avenue NW in Maple Lake Township.

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved or indicted which person died.

More information is expected to be released Monday evening. Check back for updates.