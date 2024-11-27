State Patrol identifies 2 people killed in Polk County single-vehicle crash

The Minnesota State Patrol said two people were killed after their vehicle left the road on Monday in the northwest part of the state.

A crash report said a 2007 Honda Pilot was traveling east on Center Street in Bray Township before 8 a.m. Monday when it left the road and rolled over before stopping in the westbound ditch.

The State Patrol said the driver, 68-year-old Tina Annette Klein, and passenger, 62-year-old Charles Roland Hill, both of Grand Forks, North Dakota, were killed in the crash.

The road reportedly had both snow and ice on it when the crash occurred.