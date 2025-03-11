State Patrol: At least 1 dead after motorcyclist crashes into pickup truck

The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a late-night crash that has left at least one person dead.

According to the State Patrol, a member of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office was trying to pull over a motorcyclist for a traffic violation around 11:15 p.m.

However, the motorcycle crashed into an eastbound Chevy Silverado on Highway 10 at 165th Avenue in Becker Township, according to the agency.

The driver of the Silverado was identified as a 75-year-old Minneapolis man, but no details about the driver of the motorcycle have been released as of this publishing. It isn’t clear if one or both of the drivers died, but both of their names are expected to be released by 8 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say road conditions were dry at the scene of the crash, which is still being investigated.

No other details have been released.