State Patrol asking for information on vehicle involved in serious hit-and-run

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for help locating a truck involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in Burnsville earlier this month.

Law enforcement says the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on July 17 on Highway 13 between Washburn and Chowen Avenues, according to a post on Facebook from the State Patrol.

The vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be a black Dodge Ram from between 2006 and 2009.

Anyone with information on the crash can reach investigators at 651-539-1151.