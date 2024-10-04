State Patrol: Alcohol a factor in motorcyclist’s death

Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor to the death of a Rochester motorcyclist.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened before 6:09 p.m. along Highway 74 in Winnona County on Wednesday.

61-year-old Ross Anthony Stensrud was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX Touring, according to the agency, traveling north. As he reached milepost 31 near Park Road, authorities say he left the roadway.

Stensrud died at the scene, and according to the Minnesota State Patrol, he wasn’t wearing a helmet. He is also believed to have alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.