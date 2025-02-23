State Patrol: 40-year-old man dead after Pine County crash

Minnesota State Patrol says one person is dead after a Saturday crash in Pine County.

At 4:39 p.m., a Ford F150 was going east on Highway 48 in Ogema Township when a Buick Lacrosse going west crossed the center line and collided with the truck, according to the incident report.

The driver of the Buick, 40-year-old Joseph Donald Peacock, died as a result of the crash.

State Patrol says the 62-year-old woman driving the Ford suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident report adds that Peacock was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.