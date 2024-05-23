State officials encourage some St. Paul residents to get tested for lead exposure

State officials are responding to concerns from residents of St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood who live near the Northern Iron and Machine foundry.

Community members are worried that air pollution from the facility is creating health issues.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has accused the foundry of pollution violations several times in recent months and has fined it $40,000.

At Wednesday night’s community meeting, state health officials encouraged families to get tested for possible lead exposure.

Northern Iron says it’s been under new owners since 2022 and wrote in a statement that it’s working to resolve issues and add air emission control equipment.

