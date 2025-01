The Minnesota State Fair has announced tickets for 2025 will increase by $2 in each category.

The fair said the price increase is due to a $22 million investment in the historic Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum.

Until Sunday, Jan. 26, you’ll be able to get tickets for $15 — the 2024 price — here. After that, they’ll be available at the pre-fair discount price of $17.

The 2025 State Fair runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 1.