State dismisses case against woman previously charged for role in Fridley shooting

Court documents show a case filed against a Minneapolis woman who was previously alleged to have had a role in a shooting that injured a man in Fridley nearly two years ago has been dropped.

According to a filing made in Anoka County, the case against Camella Shaniece Alexander, 26, has been dismissed due to the state being “unable to procure all necessary witnesses for trial.”

Initially, Alexander had been charged with first-degree assault and attempted second-degree murder for the May 22, 2023, shooting. However, her criminal complaint was amended multiple times, eventually to a lone charge of aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

Alexander’s sibling, Shavonne Alexander, also had her case dismissed. Attorneys said in November of 2023 they couldn’t prove without reasonable doubt that she intended to “aid and/or abet the primary actor.”

However, John Elliot Dickens IV was given a 7.5-year sentence last fall for a first-degree assault charge. Another charge, one count of attempted second-degree murder, was dismissed.