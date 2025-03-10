State dismisses case against man previously charged for Mankato man’s death

One of the two men to be formally charged in the death of a 27-year-old Mankato man last year has had his case dismissed.

Court documents show prosecutors have decided to dismiss the case of Adnan Hassanur Ismael, who had been charged with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. A document filed in Hennepin County court says their decision was made after a newly obtained statement made by the defendant showed there is no longer probable cause for charges.

However, 25-year-old Barkat Abdi Nour, of Blaine, was sentenced last month to 12.5 years in prison for the death of Abdirizak Mahamed Abader, who was found in a Whittier neighborhood alley after being shot last May.

Nour entered a Norgaard guilty plea in February, claiming not to remember the circumstances of the shooting. He has credit for 257 days already served. Nour must also pay nearly $7,000 in restitution.