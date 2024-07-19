Stanley Cup’s Friday trip to Minnesota canceled due to tech outage

The NHL championship trophy got stuck at the St. Louis airport due to the tech outage plaguing the entire world.

The Stanley Cup’s tour in Minnesota that was previously scheduled for Friday has been canceled after it got stuck at the St. Louis, Missouri airport due to the ongoing tech outage.

The NHL Championship trophy was supposed to be in Minnetonka by 9 a.m. for the public to see. However, a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer was at the Pagel Activity center when dozens of hockey fans got the news about the cup not being able to make it.

“Great gesture by him to have it here to have it available for the public, for all the youth that was here as well, so a real big bummer obviously. Really cool to have a chance to see it, so bummer for me, but I think there’s a lot of people who are more bummed than I am too,” said Erik Engebretsen, who was waiting to see the trophy.

St. Paul’s Kyle Okposo, who plays for the reigning champion Florida Panthers, was supposed to escort the Stanley Cup during Friday’s trip.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to see if the event will be rescheduled.

