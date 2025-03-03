Woman arrested in St. Paul standoff

Law enforcement is at the scene of a standoff in St. Paul on Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) said officers were called to an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Territorial Road shortly before 6:45 p.m. on a report of a domestic incident.

At the scene, a man and woman inside the apartment were asked to come out. Police say the man is believed to be armed and made threats toward officers.

The woman was taken into custody just after 8 p.m., according to SPPD.

At the time of this publishing, the man was still inside the apartment. Traffic in the surrounding area has been blocked off, police say.

