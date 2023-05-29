St. Paul’s Hamline Midway Library now closed

A library in St. Paul is now closed as preparations to build a new library are underway.

The Hamline Midway Library in St. Paul is now closed as preparations continue to build a new library later this year.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the library is being decommissioned, and workers will empty out the building ahead of a plan to demolish it.

The library site closed to the public on Sunday so staff can begin moving items into storage.

A group called Renovate 1558 opposes the plan, and has fought to save the historic building which has been around since the 1930’s.

So far, 3,200 people have signed an online petition to prevent the demolition and have also helped to get the library listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

However, officials with the City of St. Paul say demolition is still scheduled for this fall. To learn more about the city’s plans for the new library, CLICK HERE.

For more information on the preservation efforts through Renovate 1558, CLICK HERE.