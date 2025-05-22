5 displaced after fire damages St. Paul’s Groundswell bakery and cafe, apartments

A fire has left five people without a home and caused a bakery and cafe in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood to temporarily close.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a fire gutted the Groundswell Cafe. The St. Paul Fire Department says a caller told dispatch the building was full of smoke, and everyone was able to safely escape.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke inside the building, as well as flames in the basement. They were able to extinguish the fire and also rescued a cat which was still inside of an apartment.

The five people who were displaced are staying with family and friends, according to the department, which is still investigating what caused the fire.

The shop, which opened back in 2009, will be closed until they can assess the damage and make repairs.